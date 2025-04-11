Solar Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 10th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the five Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies that work within the solar energy industry, including those involved in the design, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar panels and related technologies. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the renewable energy sector and potentially benefit from the global shift towards clean and sustainable power sources. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA traded down $17.34 on Thursday, hitting $254.86. 131,655,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,707,328. The company has a market capitalization of $819.77 billion, a PE ratio of 124.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $515.97. 4,689,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,191. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $539.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.38 and its 200-day moving average is $474.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $9.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $316.87. 2,801,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,275,312. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $328.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.80. The firm has a market cap of $86.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.99. GE Vernova has a one year low of $128.25 and a one year high of $447.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of NYSE VST traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,916,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,407,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Vistra has a 52 week low of $64.26 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.19. 6,992,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,047,732. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Featured Articles