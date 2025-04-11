iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,498 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.43% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $334,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 62,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,438.5% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 414,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 387,238 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,711,000.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $77.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $71.69 and a 12-month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

