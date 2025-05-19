Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 323,216 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 742,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,216 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,927,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,332,000 after purchasing an additional 609,021 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cryoport by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,139,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,208,000 after buying an additional 409,353 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,397,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after buying an additional 12,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 63,301 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cryoport by 1,366.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 406,976 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

In other Cryoport news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $29,059.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,359.71. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,830 shares of company stock worth $118,353. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $6.68 on Monday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.58 and a 12-month high of $12.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $41.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.19 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cryoport from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

