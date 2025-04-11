Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,935,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,575,000. Fmr LLC owned about 13.27% of Curbline Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Curbline Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CURB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Curbline Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on Curbline Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Curbline Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.82.

Curbline Properties Stock Performance

Curbline Properties stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.95.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Curbline Properties Profile

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

