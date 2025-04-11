Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,533,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,236,713 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.77% of Suncor Energy worth $340,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 12,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 6.0 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

