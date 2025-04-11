Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Releases Earnings Results

Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Brave Bison Group had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%.

Brave Bison Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BBSN opened at GBX 2.58 ($0.03) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.75. Brave Bison Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1.91 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.95 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About Brave Bison Group

A world where complexity is the only constant demands a new breed of company.

Brave Bison is a different beast: a media, marketing and technology company purpose built for the digital era.

With four specialist practices—Brave Bison Performance, Brave Bison Commerce, SocialChain and our own media network—we help some of the world’s most ambitious brands and businesses capitalise on complexity from trend to spend.

