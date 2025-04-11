Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 2.70% of Houlihan Lokey worth $325,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $149.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.20. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.14 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

