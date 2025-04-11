Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FICO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,131.86.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $1,855.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,813.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,981.82. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $23,119,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.