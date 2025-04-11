Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,679,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of UBS Group worth $50,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 17.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.16.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.47%.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.