Elios Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,913 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Elios Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $85.34 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

