Elios Financial Group Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Elios Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up about 1.7% of Elios Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FMB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $52.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

