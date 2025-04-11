170,676 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Bought by Family Office Research LLC

Family Office Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 170,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Family Office Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Family Office Research LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. 25 LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Altiora Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 54,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

