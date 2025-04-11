iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,853,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 346.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,870,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,849 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,829,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 577.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

IGV opened at $86.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.82. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $110.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

