Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Cut by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd decreased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baxter International by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,359,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,920 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,450,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,548,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,306,000 after acquiring an additional 662,042 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Baxter International by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 870,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 520,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baxter International by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,904,000 after acquiring an additional 502,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.56.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

