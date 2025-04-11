Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Down 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of HQY opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $115.59.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,433,820.30. The trade was a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. The trade was a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.