Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, April 11th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $37.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.47.
About Katana Capital
