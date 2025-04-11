Elios Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Elios Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,570,000 after purchasing an additional 526,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after buying an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after buying an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after buying an additional 133,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 332,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 130,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of USXF stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $52.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.