Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by NFP Retirement Inc.

NFP Retirement Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AON by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised AON from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $407.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised AON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 target price on AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.13.

AON Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AON opened at $368.27 on Friday. Aon plc has a one year low of $268.06 and a one year high of $412.97. The firm has a market cap of $79.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $390.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.