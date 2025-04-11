Coign Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Coign Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000. FS KKR Capital accounts for approximately 1.2% of Coign Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $17,608,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,469,000 after acquiring an additional 673,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,499,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,871,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average of $21.46.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.99%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.