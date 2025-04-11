Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Lifted by Prepared Retirement Institute LLC

Prepared Retirement Institute LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 3.4% of Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,408,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,742,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,345,000 after buying an additional 10,703,913 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27,958.9% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 7,819,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,073,000 after buying an additional 7,791,301 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,581.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,826,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,723,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.6% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,223,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,310 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 4.1 %

VTI opened at $257.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.9854 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

