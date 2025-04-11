Aviva PLC Purchases 1,828 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter worth $247,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Frontdoor by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,113,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $63.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average is $51.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

See Also

