Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Voya Financial worth $11,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of VOYA opened at $55.93 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $84.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

