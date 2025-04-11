SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Stock Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 478,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,079,000 after acquiring an additional 45,913 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total transaction of $383,519.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.77 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

