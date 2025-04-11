Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock Holdings Cut by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHE. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Chemed by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Trading Up 0.8 %

CHE stock opened at $592.57 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $512.12 and a one year high of $625.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $582.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $567.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chemed from $633.00 to $667.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.67, for a total transaction of $1,187,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,957,441.93. The trade was a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

