Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 76,047 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,047 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE ELF opened at $53.67 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.90 and a 52 week high of $219.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.