Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

