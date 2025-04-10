Bank of Hawaii Takes $2.81 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 46,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 11.26%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 38,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $2,467,312.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,478.21. The trade was a 41.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $554,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,291.12. This trade represents a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,886 shares of company stock worth $11,116,463. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

