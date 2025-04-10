TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.500-12.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 12.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $107.23 on Thursday. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $92.23 and a 12-month high of $145.10. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,422.40. This trade represents a 23.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total transaction of $193,400.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,891.44. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,172 shares of company stock worth $4,000,861. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

