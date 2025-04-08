Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires £33,500 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($42,642.57).

Stephen Hemsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Stephen Hemsley bought 25,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,250 ($43,597.25).

Franchise Brands Stock Performance

Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £264.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Franchise Brands Increases Dividend

Franchise Brands ( LON:FRAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX 8.59 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franchise Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 3.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franchise Brands plc will post 11.3266098 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Franchise Brands Company Profile

Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.

Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.

