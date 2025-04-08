Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN) Insider Acquires £33,500 in Stock

Franchise Brands plc (LON:FRAN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Hemsley purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.71) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($42,642.57).
Stephen Hemsley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 4th, Stephen Hemsley bought 25,000 shares of Franchise Brands stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,250 ($43,597.25).
Franchise Brands Stock Performance
Franchise Brands stock opened at GBX 137 ($1.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 151.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67. Franchise Brands plc has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 210 ($2.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £264.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.82.
Franchise Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Franchise Brands’s previous dividend of $1.10. Franchise Brands’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.
Franchise Brands Company Profile
Franchise Brands is an international, multi-brand franchisor focused on building market-leading businesses primarily via a franchise model. The Group has a combined network of over 625 franchisees across seven franchise brands in ten countries covering the UK, North America and Europe.
Franchise Brands’ focus is on B2B van-based reactive and planned services.
