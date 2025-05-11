Ellevest Inc. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Northern Trust by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 528.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 3,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $429,852.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,242,722. This represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NTRS opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.88. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $114.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Read Our Latest Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.