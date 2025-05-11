Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Datadog by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered Datadog from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.54.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.84. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 8,454 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $862,646.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 185,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,276.84. This trade represents a 4.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 107,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $11,762,909.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,793 shares in the company, valued at $47,745,481.08. This represents a 19.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 559,867 shares of company stock worth $57,550,902 over the last ninety days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

