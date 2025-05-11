MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MGPI. Lake Street Capital upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI opened at $32.98 on Friday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $92.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 6.46.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $121.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.14 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 14.39%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Insider Activity

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Martin Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $496,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at $601,758. The trade was a 471.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 28,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $872,329.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,596.58. This trade represents a 9.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,417 shares of company stock worth $905,556. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

