Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.68 Million Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $13,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,446,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,019,886,000 after purchasing an additional 275,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,542,000 after acquiring an additional 65,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after acquiring an additional 841,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after purchasing an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,081,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total transaction of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.72, for a total value of $169,685.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares in the company, valued at $899,275.44. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $684.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $273.52 and a one year high of $715.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $564.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $584.84. The company has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 176.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $640.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.