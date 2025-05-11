Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE:UTI opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.63 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sherrell Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $269,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,017.85. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Brochick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $220,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,360.03. This represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,524 shares of company stock worth $2,578,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

