Ellevest Inc. Has $306,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after purchasing an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,629 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,060,000 after buying an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $832,181,000 after buying an additional 1,685,694 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE ALL opened at $202.57 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $156.66 and a 1-year high of $212.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.17. The company has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 40,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total transaction of $7,480,226.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,378,990.95. This represents a 68.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

