Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys 452,303 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 452,303 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 1.68% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $88,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of EWT stock opened at $51.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

