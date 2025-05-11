Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.35. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $10.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $2.88. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.63%.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RKDA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Arcadia Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

