Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCFree Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 9th.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($5.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.64) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 18,150.00% and a negative return on equity of 1,901.11%.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David E. Lazar sold 12,164,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.48, for a total transaction of $5,838,864.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

