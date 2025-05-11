ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Lowered to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.13. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $100.91 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 764.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

