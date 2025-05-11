2,599 Shares in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,330,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,218,000 after purchasing an additional 245,731 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 39,713 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,462.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,738 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,097.60. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. This represents a 39.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJ. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Argus raised BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.12.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $114.75 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.