Juniper Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Juniper Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) by 123.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,937,249 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070,656 shares during the period. Orthofix Medical accounts for approximately 13.3% of Juniper Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Juniper Investment Company LLC owned about 0.05% of Orthofix Medical worth $33,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 3,450,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,250,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 15,386 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after purchasing an additional 126,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OFIX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, major shareholder Engine Capital Management, Lp bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $1,231,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,544,807 shares in the company, valued at $43,636,574.17. This trade represents a 2.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,287 shares of Orthofix Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $71,164.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,262.20. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,475 shares of company stock valued at $128,065. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $12.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $20.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $472.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Featured Stories

