MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This is a 14.6% increase from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
MV Oil Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years.
MV Oil Trust Price Performance
NYSE:MVO opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. MV Oil Trust has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $11.39. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered MV Oil Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.
About MV Oil Trust
MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. MV Oil Trust was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.
