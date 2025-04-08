Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 926 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,628,000 after buying an additional 100,243 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $154.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.76. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

