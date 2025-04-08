Capula Management Ltd Invests $290,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Payoneer Global by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut Payoneer Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

In related news, CFO Beatrice Ordonez sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,305,245 shares in the company, valued at $23,974,548. This trade represents a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $261.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.14 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

