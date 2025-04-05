Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 316.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

