Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.89.

HAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $65.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hasbro by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

