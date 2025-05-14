Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 731 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.75. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.