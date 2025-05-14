argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in argenx by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in argenx by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on argenx from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.94.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX opened at $542.47 on Wednesday. argenx SE has a one year low of $352.77 and a one year high of $678.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -616.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $593.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $613.35.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.34 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

