Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598,702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.34% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $427,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 714,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,215,000 after purchasing an additional 60,564 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 303,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

