Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 327,729 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $532,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,675,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,224,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $52.72 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $52.59 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

